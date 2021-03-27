Transformers reboot from writer of Marvel’s The Defenders finds its director

Paramount Pictures has hired a new creative team to work on its next Transformers movie, which will be set in a separate continuity to the previous entries.

Director Angel Manuel Soto will helm the upcoming blockbuster, who recently earned praise from critics for his indie drama Charm City Kings starring rapper Meek Mill and WandaVision star Teyonah Parris.

Meanwhile, the script will be handled by screenwriter Marco Ramirez, whose previous work includes Marvel’s Daredevil and crossover show The Defenders, both of which streamed on Netflix.

There are no plot details just yet, but The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that the film will not be set in the same universe as Michael Bay’s previous blockbusters, which may come as a relief to some fans.

While Bay’s Transformers films have mostly been successful at the box office, critics have never taken kindly to the explosive blockbusters and 2017’s The Last Knight grossed significantly lower than earlier entries.

However, the franchise has found success following a recent change in creative direction, with solo spin-off Bumblebee from filmmaker Travis Knight (Kubo and the Two Strings) earning stronger reviews across the board.

Soto is having an exciting year so far, as it was recently announced that he would also be directing Blue Beetle, a new DC Comics superhero film being developed by Warner Bros.

Transformers fans have plenty more content to look forward to as Paramount has additional plans for the Robots in Disguise, which include a different film project directed by Creed II’s Steven Caple Jr.

