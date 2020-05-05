With multiple Transformers scripts currently said to be in the works at Paramount, it is unclear specifically which project this release date pertains to.

Joby Harold (Edge of Tomorrow) and James Vanderbilt (Zodiac) are both reportedly working on separate scripts for the franchise, while it is also believed the studio has plans for an animated prequel from Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley.

It has already been confirmed that Bumblebee, which was the most critically well-received film in the franchise's history, will be getting a sequel and it is believed that the script Harold is working on is set in this universe.

More like this

The script from Vanderbilt, meanwhile, is said to be based on Beast Wars - an animated Transformers TV series that aired in the late '90s, set in the future of the "original" Transformers franchise.

No casting announcements have been made for either project- although John Cena has previously registered his interest in appearing in future Bumblebee films.

Meanwhile an animated origin origin series titled Transformers: War For Cybertron is also reportedly being made for Netflix.

Advertisement

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.