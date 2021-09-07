Sylvester McCoy pays tribute to Tony Selby after Doctor Who star’s death aged 83

Sylvester McCoy has paid tribute to his Doctor Who co-star Tony Selby, who died last week at the age of 83.

Selby played a character called Sabalom Glitz, a rogue who encountered Sylvester McCoy’s Seventh Doctor in the long-running show’s 24th series during a storyline titled Dragonfire.

In total, Selby appeared in nine episodes of the iconic sci-fi drama, having shared the screen with Colin Baker’s Sixth Doctor in two previous arcs.

Following the news that Selby had died, a heartfelt message was shared from McCoy’s official Twitter page, describing the late actor as a “warm, merry, generous person”.

McCoy’s tribute reads: “Just heard the sad sad news that Tony Selby has died. A popular member of the Doctor Who family. He was such a warm, merry, generous person. And it was always a joy to meet him socially.”

News of Selby’s death was first reported by his talent agency LCM Limited, which announced he had died peacefully in London yesterday and honoured his decades-long career.

“With great sadness we announce that actor Tony Selby passed away peacefully in London yesterday,” the statement began. “In a career spanning 70 years in theatre, film and TV, Tony was highly respected and loved by family, friends and colleagues. His renowned sense of humour will be missed by us all.”

Selby starred in a wide variety of other television shows during his life, including guest roles in Stan Lee’s Lucky Man on Sky One, medical soap Doctors, popular sitcom My Family and ITV crime drama Midsomer Murders.

