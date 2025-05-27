Described as cunning and powerful, Jocasta is set to be driven by revenge, so we can anticipate some pretty tense scenes to come with Miller at the helm.

Of course, Miller will be joining Paul Bettany, who is set to reprise his starring role as Vision.

In the original comic books, Jocasta is a robot that is built to be the bride of supervillain Ultron but went on to defy her programming and become a hero, betraying Ultron and eventually siding with the Avengers.

(L -R): Paul Bettany as Vision and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff.

It's set to be confirmed just how closely Jocasta's story will stick to the original, and with no plot details about the forthcoming Vision series having been announced, we'll just have to bide our time and continue to ideate about how the new episodes will unfold.

We do know that Bettany will be returning as the lead, as well as James Spader (The Blacklist) as the voice of Ultron, who will likely be central to Jocasta's own story.

Other confirmed cast members for the Vision series include Faran Tahir (The Old Man) as the villainous Raza, the leader of a terrorist organisation who abducted Tony Stark in 2008's Iron Man, leading the character to design his first mechanical suit.

Star Trek: Picard actor Todd Stashwick has also joined the Marvel series as "an assassin who is on the trail of [the] android and the technology he possesses".

Of course, there's plenty to look forward to with the new Vision series, especially after the success of WandaVision's initial spin-off, Agatha All Along.

Miller is, of course, known for a variety of roles over the years, including in The Peripheral, Foundation, The Fall of the House of Usher and The Diplomat.

Further details about her character and the plot are set to be revealed in due course, but we can anticipate more exciting things to come, with the series set for release in 2026.

Marvel's Vision is coming soon to Disney+.

