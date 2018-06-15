Vinette Robinson

However, Robinson said she had problems with her "strong Yorkshire accent". “I didn't know what to do and I was really nervous and I felt like I had to talk really proper, like I tried to talk properly," she said, adding she had to "sit up really straight".

We can’t tell how far Robinson got in the auditioning process, but maybe it was a good thing she wasn’t cast. After all, Portman struggled with the negative backlash to the Phantom Menace's script and her performance: "Everyone thought I was a horrible actress,” she previously told New Yorker magazine (via USA Today) .“I was in the biggest-grossing movie of the decade, and no director wanted to work with me.”

But you never know, maybe Robinson could have played Luke Skywalker’s mum and Portman’s main role could have been badgering Benedict Cumberbatch in Sherlock?

The Two Shot Podcast Episode 47, featuring Vinette Robinson, is available to listen to now on Podbean.