The actor joins Roald Dahl illustrator Quentin Blake, Horrible Histories actor Mathew Baynton and Gogglebox stars Stephen and Chris in designing cards that will be sold to raise money for the children's charity.

The miniature artworks are being auctioned on eBay from 4th-13th May, and you can see all the designs on the Cards for Keeps website.

Capaldi chose to create a portrait of Coram's founder, 17th-century philanthropist Thomas Coram. Check it out below.

Capaldi, who attended the Glasgow School of Art, has already displayed his skills during his time as the Doctor, from sketching all the Time Lords he grew up with to sending personalised cards to fans.

Love, Actually director Richard Curtis, Pointless host Alexander Armstrong and Cabin Pressure creator John Finnemore have all alos picked up pens and paper in aid of Cards for Keeps. But Who will you bid for?

The eBay auction is open until 13th May.