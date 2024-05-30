The trailer gives us our first glimpse of the cast in action, as the sci-fi continues to follow the adopted Hargreeves siblings, who all possess superpowers and are continuing to try and stop the world ending.

Well, the mission on their hands is a big one, as we see in the trailer. In the teaser, we can see the siblings all going about their separate lives, with Reginald Hargreeves's voice echoing in the background.

After the events of season 3, the siblings are all back together to take on one final mission as they set out to rescue someone, in one final timeline.

There are fights, dances and explosions, hinting at yet another classic season of The Umbrella Academy.

Watch the trailer for yourself below.

We always knew there was going to be a fair share of chaos in this final outing for the series, not least because Elliot Page, who plays Viktor Hargreeves, teased as much to RadioTimes.com while promoting his new film Close to You.

The actor said: "I’m not really allowed to say anything, but it’s gonna be, as per usual, very fun, classic Hargreeves chaos and hijinks."

Based on the comic books of the same name, news of the teaser trailer for The Umbrella Academy season 4 was previously announced on X by the official series account.

As well as all the returning familiar faces reprising their roles for the fourth season, The Umbrella Academy also welcomes in the likes of Nick Offerman as Doctor Gene Thibedeau, Megan Mullally as Doctor Jean Thibedeau and David Cross as Sy Grossman.

As for what else we can expect in season 4, the official synopsis reads: "The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline.

"Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal — with wildly varying degrees of success.

"Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father, Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire.

"A mysterious association known as The Keepers holds clandestine meetings believing the reality they’re living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming.

"As these strange new forces conspire around them, the Umbrella Academy must come together one last time — and risk upsetting the shaky peace they’ve all endured so much to secure — to finally set things right."

The Umbrella Academy seasons 1-3 are streaming now on Netflix.

