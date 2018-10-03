CBS announced the start on Tuesday 2nd October with a teaser video (below) celebrating the original 1959 series, along with a brief look at a set from the revival – an episode slate set upon a table in a retro dinner.

The episode slate also happened to confirm The Twilight Zone's first director: Gerard McMurray, who's best known for directing The First Purge.

Get Out director Jordan Peele is set to take on the original role of creator Rod Serling in the new show, hosting and narrating its various mind-bending stories.

Speaking of the project when it was announced, Peele said, “Too many times this year it’s felt we were living in a twilight zone, and I can’t think of a better moment to reintroduce it to modern audiences."

The Twilight Zone will premiere on CBS All Access in 2019, but a UK date and broadcaster are yet to be confirmed.