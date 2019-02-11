Isaacs revealed he has been told to keep mum about the release date, but suggested that the new episodes could be available imminently...

"Yes, that’s very nearly – I’m not allowed to say," he told RadioTimes.com on the red carpet at the BAFTA Film Awards 2019 when pressed on the ETA of season two. "I can’t even finish that sentence. But you won’t be holding your breath too long. It has been a while coming, but it's quality, you know. I think it's exquisite, and unparalleled, but it’ll be worth the wait. And it won’t be too long a wait."

He continued: "I did ask before I came tonight, 'can I tell people when its coming out?' They went 'absolutely not!' Keep checking your Netflix."

More like this

The OA season one, which centred (loosely) around the disappearance of a young blind woman (played by co-writer Brit Marling) dropped on to Netflix with no warning in December 2016. It seems likely that the new episodes might arrive with a similar lack of fanfare – but thanks to Isaacs, we'll be ready.

Advertisement

The OA season 2 is set to arrive on Netflix in 2019