Ever since Matt Smith announced his reign as the Doctor was coming to an end, speculation has been rife that Steven Moffat will cast the first woman or black actor in the sought-after role. But according to research conducted by market research firm YouGov, fans of the show want the next Time Lord to be a white, British man.

Based on data gathered from 1,974 British adults, 54% of those interviewed said the most important characteristic of the next Doctor is that he is British, closely followed by the need for him to be a man (52%). When asked what other features of the 12th incarnation matter to them, 28% of the sample group also specified that he be a character actor who is white (23%), English (22%) and under 40 (19%). So far, so Matt Smith...