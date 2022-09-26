The Last of Us TV series trailer released as UK broadcaster confirmed

The broadcaster confirmed the news as the first trailer for the series was released on Monday 26th September 2022.

Sky has confirmed that it will air the highly anticipated The Last of Us TV adaptation when it arrives on screens in the UK next year.

The official synopsis reads: "The Last of Us story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone.

"What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival."

The announcement shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. Sky and HBO have a long-running deal which sees the UK broadcaster air much of the US cable channel and streamer HBO Max's content.

The trailer for The Last of Us is available to watch below.

In recent months, this has included series such as House of the Dragon, Westworld, Euphoria and Succession, with Sky confirming earlier this year that it intends to continue this relationship "one way or the other".

Jamie Morris, Sky's director of programs for the UK and Ireland, said at this year's Edinburgh International TV Festival: "Our relationship with HBO continues to go from strength to strength. They’ve had a great year. The HBO slate is great and they’re creative co-production partners with us.

"One way or the other that relationship will continue. In what shape, we will wait and see."

Fans will be reassured to know that The Last of Us has found a home in the UK as it has been a hugely anticipated show ever since it was first announced, being based on the popular Playstation game and coming from Chernobyl's Craig Mazin and game writer/creative director Neil Druckmann.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us HBO/Sky

The series is set to star Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) and, like the game, will tell the story of Joel, a man who is tasked with safely escorting teenage Ellie out of an oppressive quarantine camp in a post-apocalyptic society.

The cast will also include Gabriel Luna (Agents of SHIELD), Merle Dandridge (The Flight Attendant), Jeffrey Pierce (The Tomorrow People) and Anna Torv (Mindhunter).

The Last of Us will air on Sky in 2023. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to find out what's on this week.

