Sky says HBO relationship "will continue" following House of the Dragon

The comment was made during Sky's panel at this year's Edinburgh TV Festival, where Jamie Morris, Sky's director of programs for the UK and Ireland, said: "Our relationship with HBO continues to go from strength to strength.

Following House of the Dragon becoming Sky's biggest ever US drama launch , the broadcaster has now confirmed that it intends for its relationship with US network HBO to continue in "one way or the other".

"They’ve had a great year. The HBO slate is great and they’re creative co-production partners with us. One way or the other that relationship will continue. In what shape, we will wait and see."

Sky has had a deal to distribute HBO's shows since 2014, but there has been speculation that this could come to an end in the future due to the rollout of streaming service HBO Max.

The service is not currently available in the UK, and its rollout into other territories has been paused following parent company Warner Bros' merger with Discovery, as they intend to merge HBO Max and Discovery Plus into one service.

With the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon proving hugely popular amongst fans of the original show, it's no surprise Sky would want the deal to continue.

In fact, the first episode of the fantasy epic proved so popular globally that some viewers in the US complained that the HBO Max app crashed after its debut. Other HBO content to have aired on sky in recent months has included Westworld, Euphoria and Succession.

