Some people are so angry with The Last Jedi they've started petitions to have it removed from Star Wars canon
Apparently, the intergalactic sci-fi adventure is guilty of "overdoing the alien species"
Although The Last Jedi proved to be the Star Wars film many critics were looking for (see our five-star review), some, urm... shall we say... 'more intense' fans didn’t enjoy the movie. At all.
In fact, they've launched petitions against The Last Jedi. These include campaigns to remove the film from the saga’s official canon (over 6,000 signatures), one to remake the entire movie (100 signatures) and one asking director “Rian Johnson himself” to disavow the movie (540 signatures).
So, what's wrong with the tale of a long time ago in a galaxy far far away? According to the “Rian Johnson has to admit that The Last Jedi is awful” petition, the film’s many many heinous crimes include its “cheap, sometimes childish humour”, “overdoing the alien species” and “Luke's VERY out-of-character behaviour – did he really had to be so rude towards Rey?”.
Feel free to click on the petitions above to see more details (expect a lot of spoilers) or, if it just happens that the film didn’t offend you that much, you can watch Rian Johnson himself explaining The Last Jedi's most shocking moments below…