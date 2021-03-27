Dexter star Katia Winter joins Amazon’s The Boys for season 3

Katia Winter has joined the cast of Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys as a fan-favourite character from the comic book series upon which it is based.

Advertisement

According to Deadline, she will play a Russian mob boss who has penchant for sex toys and goes by the name of Little Nina.

Little Nina works with corrupt conglomerate Vought International to create more “supes” using an inferior version of the potent Compound V.

And those who are familiar with the source material will be aware that her death ranks amongst one of the comics’ most shocking moments, although it’s unclear whether showrunner Eric Kripke will keep that particular scene in his adaptation.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Katia Winter will be a familiar face to avid telly fans, as the Swedish actress garnered international attention for her performance as Nadia in Showtime’s serial killer drama, Dexter.

She went on to bag roles in Sleepy Hollow, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and, most recently, action-packed American drama Blood & Treasure, which airs on Syfy here in the UK.

Fans are eagerly anticipating new episodes of The Boys after the latest season generated huge social media discussion during its staggered rollout on Prime Video last September.

Production is getting underway amid the coronavirus pandemic, with star Karl Urban recently describing the shoot as the “one thing” that he would leave his native New Zealand for during the health crisis.

Urban is returning alongside co-stars Antony Starr, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Tomer Kapon, Erin Moriarty and Karen Fukuhara, but season two’s breakout star Aya Cash (aka Stormfront) recently cast doubt on whether she could return.

Advertisement

The Boys is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Check out the rest of our Sci-fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.