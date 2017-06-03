Interestingly, the deal doesn’t just include the eras of former and outgoing showrunners Russell T Davies and Steven Moffat.

The release states that the deal includes new Who boss Chris Chibnall’s series 11 (which has yet to be filmed) as well as "a first look for Series 12-15" (basically giving SMG Pictures first refusal before they try to sell them to other Chinese broadcasters).

This would suggest that the BBC are hoping to continue Doctor Who for at least four more series after Chibnall’s debut run, even if such a plan isn’t exactly set in stone yet.

In other words, it’s a good day to be a Doctor Who fan – especially if you live in China.

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 this Saturday 27th May at 7.45pm