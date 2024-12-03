Out of every film and series and animated adaptation, few have nailed that better than Superman & Lois.

Across four seasons, this final Arrowverse show successfully humanised the Man of Steel to poignant effect, proving that his kindness and warmth are just as strong, if not stronger, than his impenetrable skin.

It's fitting, then, that Superman & Lois is the only live-action show that's been given the rare opportunity to conclude Clark's story in full through its fourth, admittedly shorter, season.

This final run has been billed as 'The Death of Superman' since day one, based on the legendary '90s storyline where Clark was killed by Doomsday in the comics.

But even those familiar with the source material might be surprised by how Superman's story comes to a close and who ends up dying here at the end of Superman & Lois. Read on for the full breakdown.

Warning: Full spoilers for Superman & Lois.

Superman & Lois season 4 ending explained: Who dies in the series finale?

The final episode picks up on the previous week's cliffhanger where Clark's rematch with Doomsday wasn't going so well.

The last time they fought at the start of the season, Superman died, and it looks like history might repeat itself again here at the end.

That is, until his super-powered sons Jordan and Jonathan fly the monster into Steel's hammer, giving Clark the chance to bring Doomsday up to the sun where Superman is strongest.

Except, Doomsday isn't just a monster. Once upon a time, he was the Bizarro version of Superman who also fought Clark, but often meant well and even acted heroically at times. In a surprising twist, Doomsday regains some of his memories in these final moments, and in doing so, he regains some of his humanity as well.

To stop Superman from dying to protect his loved ones back home, Doomsday chooses to sacrifice himself instead in an emotional twist that finally makes him the hero he always wanted to be.

Tyler Hoechlin as Lois Lane and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane in Superman & Lois. The CW Network, Colin Bentley

There's not much time to sit with that, loss, though because Lex Luthor is determined to take Clark down for good — and Lois too.

Using an upgraded version of the Steel suit, Lex attacks Superman with Kryptonite screws that break through his steel-like skin. Driven by this pain and also a desperate need to end their ongoing fight once and for all, Superman crushes the screw and finally beats Luthor.

What's stopping Lex from escaping prison and just attacking Superman again like usual? This time around, his appeal for release is denied, so Luthor is thrown into Stryker prison, where he's forced to spend the rest of his days without luxury or freedom.

Now that Superman's two greatest foes have been defeated, the show jumps forward a year in the first of two time skips where numerous plot threads are tied up for good.

Key reveals include John Henry Irons and Lana Lang getting married, Chrissy and Kyle expecting a second child, and Sarah deciding to stay abroad. Jordan takes the news surprisingly well, suggesting that he's more at peace with himself than he ever has been before.

Michael Cudlitz as Lex Luthor in Superman & Lois. Shane Harvey/The CW Network

The second time skip is much more extreme, jumping ahead 32 years after the events of season 4.

There, we discover that the world is in safe hands as Clark is now working alongside Steel, Starlight, and his children, Jordan and Jonathan, in a superhero team.

Beyond punching bad guys and averting natural disasters, this older Superman is also protecting people through charity work, which makes use of his influence to help others in need.

The following montage reveals a closer look at older versions of Jordan and Jonathan, the latter of whom is played by Bitsie Tulloch’s husband, David Giuntoli (who also directed an episode earlier this season). Both men have raised families of their own, which makes Superman and Lois grandparents.

Narration reveals that Clark and Lois enjoyed many happy years together following the events of season 4. That eventually came to an end when Lois's cancer returned in a more aggressive form.

Surrounded by her family, Lois, the intrepid reporter, the love of Superman's life, dies, as Clark tells her, "Everything good in my life came from you."

Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane in Superman & Lois. Colin Bentley, The CW Network

Through tears (ours, not just his), we watch as Clark adopts a dog to keep him company in his final years. Krypto isn't like his super-powered equivalent from the comics, though. He's just a regular good boy who stays by Clark's side until Supes dies too, not long after Lois.

The human heart General Lane donated to Superman, the one that helped bring him back to life earlier in the season, eventually gives out after a long, good, meaningful life.

In the hereafter, or perhaps in his final moments alive on this earth, Superman bids goodbye to all of the important people in his life, including a teary Lex Luthor, surprisingly enough, who Clark forgives at long last.

Tyler Hoechlin plays Superman in Superman & Lois season 4. The CW

"Suddenly, it came to me what life is all about," says Superman. "Joy. Hope. Forgiveness. Friendship. Love." And with that, Lois appears again, this time wearing the gorgeous red dress she stunned us with a little while back in season 3’s The Dress.

"Love" is the perfect word to end on, because this has always been the driving force of Superman & Lois, be it the couple's love for each other, their love for their children, or, of course, their unwavering love for humanity.

That's why the fans love Superman & Lois so deeply. As the rest of the Arrowverse sadly fell to the wayside, Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch anchored this uniquely special story with more warmth and humanity than perhaps any other adaptation to date, capturing the true essence of what it means to be Superman — and Lois as well.

Superman & Lois is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.