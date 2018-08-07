The teenage Kryptonian hero is currently played by Melissa Benoist in the popular Supergirl TV series, but is set to be adapted into a movie according to Deadline.

Called Kara Zor-El, the character has roughly the same superpowers as Superman – the idea being that any Kryptonian would have the abilities under the light of our weaker sun – and unlike her cousin came to Earth as a teenager instead of a baby, giving her more memories of their shared alien world.

Generally speaking, Supergirl is considered an upbeat figure in the DC universe, and she could function as a way to bring Henry Cavill’s Superman back to his more hopeful roots after a few films (Man of Steel, Batman vs Superman, Justice League) saw him in a dour mood.

Anyway, for now the film is in its very early days, with screenwriter Oren Uziel (22 Jump Street, The Cloverfield Paradox, Sonic the Hedgehog) working on the script and no directors or producers attached according to reports.

But we’re still intrigued to see DC and Warner Bros’ very different plans for the future. Just as soon as they’ve finished making 40 different Joker movies first, of course.