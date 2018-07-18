The character had already been confirmed to debut in a crossover event for those four series in the coming months, but this is the first word of a full series for Batwoman, who appeared in comic books as Batman’s love interest from 1956-1979 before returning in 2006, reimagined as an LGBT hero.

She should not be confused with the similar-sounding character Batgirl, who is currently being adapted for a movie project and is a distinct character in her own right.

A summary of the series (via Variety) can be read below.

“In the series, Kate Kane, armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence.

“But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a saviour, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.”

Notably, this would mark the first time an LGBT superhero has led a TV series or film, and would continue the CW’s track record of including high levels of diversity in their TV series.

It’s currently unknown where the show would air on UK TV (if it’s even picked up for a full series), but it seems likely that it might find a home on Sky1 alongside Supergirl, The Flash et al when it airs in 2019. Batwoman is written and created by Caroline Dries, with no word yet on any casting.