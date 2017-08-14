The trailer for Adam West's final outing as Batman is here
The star is joined by William Shatner in the animated feature
The late Adam West made one final outing as Batman before his passing in June this year, and now the trailer for the animated project – entitled Batman vs. Two-Face – has arrived.
West stars alongside his co-star from the beloved 1960s live-action Batman series Burt Ward as Robin and Star Trek's William Shatner as Two-Face. Watch the clip below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hx5UCaNlkQI
The film sees the caped crusader and the boy wonder take on Harvey Dent AKA Two-Face, who was last portrayed by Aaron Eckhart in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight.
In the clip, Dent becomes deformed after an evil plot by Hugo Strange goes awry, awakening his dark side.
West made his first appearance as Batman since the 1980s alongside Ward in the 2016 animated feature Batman: Return of the Caped Crusader which was such a hit that the studio quickly signed the duo up for a sequel.
In recent years, the beloved actor had plied his trade in voice-over work, most famously a stint playing himself, as Mayor Adam West, in Seth MacFarlane's Family Guy.
in June, the Bat signal shone over LA in tribute to the star.