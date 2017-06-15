Los Angles will be booting up the Bat-Signal to say farewell to Batman actor Adam West, who died last week aged 88.

Advertisement

The caped crusader’s ceremonial spotlight will be aimed at the tower of LA’s City Hall at 9pm (5am our time), with fans encouraged to gather in their best Batman outfits to celebrate the much-loved actor's career. LA Mayor Eric Garcetti and Police Chief Charlie Beck will light the iconic lamp.