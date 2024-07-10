Well, while we wait patiently for news of the show's renewal, you'll undoubtedly be left wondering about some of the songs that underpin the series. From Rapman's very own Supa Sale in the first episode of the series through to recognisable South London hits from Giggs and Suspect OTB, there are plenty of songs that will be stuck in your head after watching all six episodes.

Aside from the songs used in the series, though, Supacell has an official soundtrack featuring the likes of Ghetts and Digga D, with the score done by Sillkey. The composer, producer and artist also performs an original song, Brown Eyes, for the series with Bellah.

Like we said, there's plenty of great music to tuck into on Supacell, so read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack.

Supacell soundtrack

The official Supacell soundtrack is now out for fans of the sci-fi series to listen back to and relive their favourite moments from the series.

While the soundtrack doesn't include all of the songs featured throughout the series (more on those below), it does include some of the big-hitters and atmospheric tracks that only ramped up the tension in some of the show's big scenes.

You can stream the soundtrack via Spotify below.

What songs are featured in Supacell?

Tosin Cole and Adelayo Adedayo star in Supacell. Netflix

Episode 1

Supa Sale - Rapman

Bounce - Ms Banks

Yeah Yeah - Aidonia

Talkin Da Hardest - Giggs

Bong Bong - Laa Lee and Cristale

A Little Bit of Luck - DJ Luck & MC Neat

For Me - Happi

Deh Deh - Wauve

Brown Eyes - Silkey & Bellah

Episode 2

Lean Wit It - Abra Cadabra

Mike Wazowski - Giggs

Warm - K-Trap

Calvin Demba as Rodney in Supacell. Netflix

Episode 3

Business - GHSTLY XXVII

Talibans - Byron messia

Set It - Popcaan

Episode 4

All Gone - Kingsbury

Grinding's Basic - Mz (feat Lewis Amoroso)

One Way - Suspect OTB (feat Skepta, Jesse James Solomon & FLYo)

Episode 5

Slow Motion - AMARIA BB

Episode 6

2man Step - DeeOrSlim

Supacell is available to stream on Netflix.

