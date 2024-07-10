Supacell soundtrack: Every song featured in Netflix sci-fi series
With an official soundtrack and plenty of songs featured in the series, here's your guide to the music used in Supacell.
It's safe to say that since its release this month, Supacell has gone on to be an overnight hit with viewers.
A much-needed fresh entry into the world of sci-fi, Supacell has been created and written by filmmaker and director Rapman who has already made it clear to Netflix that he wants three seasons of the show.
Well, while we wait patiently for news of the show's renewal, you'll undoubtedly be left wondering about some of the songs that underpin the series. From Rapman's very own Supa Sale in the first episode of the series through to recognisable South London hits from Giggs and Suspect OTB, there are plenty of songs that will be stuck in your head after watching all six episodes.
Aside from the songs used in the series, though, Supacell has an official soundtrack featuring the likes of Ghetts and Digga D, with the score done by Sillkey. The composer, producer and artist also performs an original song, Brown Eyes, for the series with Bellah.
Like we said, there's plenty of great music to tuck into on Supacell, so read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack.
Supacell soundtrack
The official Supacell soundtrack is now out for fans of the sci-fi series to listen back to and relive their favourite moments from the series.
While the soundtrack doesn't include all of the songs featured throughout the series (more on those below), it does include some of the big-hitters and atmospheric tracks that only ramped up the tension in some of the show's big scenes.
You can stream the soundtrack via Spotify below.
What songs are featured in Supacell?
Episode 1
- Supa Sale - Rapman
- Bounce - Ms Banks
- Yeah Yeah - Aidonia
- Talkin Da Hardest - Giggs
- Bong Bong - Laa Lee and Cristale
- A Little Bit of Luck - DJ Luck & MC Neat
- For Me - Happi
- Deh Deh - Wauve
- Brown Eyes - Silkey & Bellah
Episode 2
- Lean Wit It - Abra Cadabra
- Mike Wazowski - Giggs
- Warm - K-Trap
Episode 3
- Business - GHSTLY XXVII
- Talibans - Byron messia
- Set It - Popcaan
Episode 4
- All Gone - Kingsbury
- Grinding's Basic - Mz (feat Lewis Amoroso)
- One Way - Suspect OTB (feat Skepta, Jesse James Solomon & FLYo)
Episode 5
- Slow Motion - AMARIA BB
Episode 6
- 2man Step - DeeOrSlim
