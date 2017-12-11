“I think we’re supposed to go into production around April,” he said in a video interview with Variety. “We’ll see, though. I mean, one of the things that’s annoying for fans is that it takes us a long time to do them. You probably won’t get [season three] until sometime in 2019,”

Harbour went on to explain series creators the Duffer Brothers needed a long gap between the seasons to maintain the quality of the show.

“Like any good thing, they need time. And those guys work so hard. I mean, they just sit in their apartment and write for 12, 14 hours a day. And the scripts are so sophisticated, but that only comes with time. So the more time they take, the better the scripts are, so that to me is the most important thing.”

The Hellboy actor also spoke about why the second season was met by critical acclaim: “I think we threw out the mould a little bit and started with this stuff afresh. And we’re like, ‘We’re going to continue to take risks.’

“The horror show could have been that Jim Hopper shows up saying catchphrases like ‘Mornings are for coffee and contemplation’ like every scene and we just sort of trot out all the greatest hits. Thankfully we didn’t do that.”