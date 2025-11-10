❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Who will die in Stranger Things season 5? 7 of the most believable theories
Everyone making it out alive feels woefully optimistic.
Published: Monday, 10 November 2025 at 11:06 am
