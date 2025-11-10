When there’s everything to play for but also everything to lose, death feels like an inevitable outcome. That’s the reality that Stranger Things fans are having to come to terms with now that season 5 is fast approaching.

Time and again, the characters have beaten back the horrors of the Upside Down, occasionally suffering casualties but never anyone from the core group. Such odds are rare, with the group’s luck seemingly due to run out now that the end is in sight.

Fans have speculated for months that big losses are on the way; however, now that season 5’s official trailer has been released, the belief that death is coming for fan-favourites has been further cemented. It begs the question of who’s most likely to fall at the final hurdle.

Here are some of the biggest theories.

Who will die in Stranger Things season 5? 7 of the most believable theories

Steve Harrington (Joe Keery)

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson and Joe Keery as Steve Harrington in Stranger Things season 5 Netflix

As much as it pains us to write this, the likelihood of Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) dying is high. Even though he was initially portrayed as somewhat of a jerk in season 1, Steve has become one of the most popular characters on the show.

Ironically, his popularity with the fandom is the reason his death would be so shocking. That being said, it isn’t the only reason his demise feels so plausible. Steve’s personal journey of growth is at an end. Compared to the others, Steve has minimal narrative ties to the main story. Consequently, his death would aptly bring his tale to a close, while also sending the message that no one is safe in the Stranger Things finale.

The most compelling evidence hinting at this is the distinct lack of Steve in the trailer. His absence is conceivably emphasised when we see him embracing a traumatised Dustin; the way he’s holding him is intense, almost like Steve is saying his final goodbye.

Will Byers (Noah Schnapp)

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers in Stranger Things season 5 Netflix

Also greatly at risk is Will Byers (Noah Schnapp). Since the night Will was snatched out of the Byers’ dimly lit shed, he’s been an integral part of the Upside Down.

His was a connection that remained despite his rescue, with season 2 revealing a subtle possession of Will by the Mind Flayer. Every step of the way, Will has been there, and so his death would help bring Stranger Things “full circle”.

It’s a theory significantly strengthened by the season 5 trailer, in which Vecna says that Will is going to help him one last time. Vecna draws Will to him, the two facing each other in a chilling moment that sees the first season and the last perfectly align.

Furthermore, the scene solidifies Will’s significance to Vecna, with the suggestion being that Will could be the key to the villain’s strength. If that’s the case, Will may also play a major role in his downfall, and thus Will’s death is a necessary evil to save Hawkins.

Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown)

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in Stranger Things season 5 Netflix

Despite being regarded as the main protagonist of the show, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is in a precarious position going into season 5.

Even though she may be the only one powerful enough to defeat Vecna, that isn’t the main reason she seems so at risk. Arguably, it’s how Eleven’s connection to the Upside Down is similar to Will’s; both have merged with it in such a way that they can impact it.

While Will is the boy who traversed the other side and made it back, Eleven is the one who unlocked the gate and created a potent link between Hawkins and the Upside Down. Thus, it would be fitting for her death to be one of the main ways to bring about the Upside Down’s permanent destruction. Despite being a very obvious fan theory, it’s also an extremely valid one.

Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton)

Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler and Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers in Stranger Things season 5 Matt Kennedy/Netflix

The Byers family aren’t out of the woods if Will somehow manages to survive, as Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) is equally at risk from the Upside Down.

He’s played a key role in the show from the start, not only as the doting son and loyal brother, but as the third individual of a tumultuous love triangle between himself, Nancy, and Steve. Yet, he’s rarely been close to death compared to other major characters.

What is more, in the trailer, we see a devastated Nancy crying as she washes blood from her hands, blood that may very well be Jonathan’s. This comes mere moments after we hear her talk about how Vecna is draining them of “every last ounce of suffering”.

Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard)

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler and Jake Connelly as Derek in Stranger Things Netflix

Mike Wheeler has been in the thick of it since the moment he laid eyes on Eleven. He’s been the glue that’s held the gang together, and as such, that connection to the gang, particularly Eleven, makes his death all the more plausible.

If Mike were to die, it would prove to be a powerful plot catalyst, one which may further fuel Eleven’s powers, similar to her response in season 1 when she believed Mike was at risk.

Additionally, Eleven is heard telling Mike, “You don’t get to write the ending”, referencing the campaigns he and his friends used to play before the Upside Down infected Hawkins. He’s now in a powerless position, which arguably puts him at greater risk because, true to his nature, Mike will struggle to accept he can’t protect the ones he loves.

Jim Hopper (David Harbour)

David Harbour as Jim Hopper in Stranger Things season 4. Netflix

Much like Eleven, Hopper has danced with death several times and walked away; surely there’s only so many times he can manage this before death finally lays claim?

Some fans would like to think that Hopper is the least likely to perish because of his fake-out death in season 3. Yet, Hopper is renowned for getting in harm's way. Moreover, he’d risk everything to keep Eleven safe. And with the pair having a strained relationship, it would be doubly devastating to kill Hopper after he and Eleven have reconciled.

If that doesn’t convince, there’s also the fact that Hopper is the only other character besides Steve with limited screen time in the trailer.

Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman)

Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman in Stranger Things season 5 Netflix

He may not be one of the core group, but Murray Bauman’s (Brett Gelman) death is highly probable, not least of all because he’s not one of the original cast.

Stranger Things has a predictable pattern of killing off likeable characters as a way to demonstrate high stakes without losing anyone of significant value. Although Bauman has been around since season 2, his safety isn’t assured because of that. In fact, he feels more at risk because his death would emphasise how serious the Duffers are about the show’s finale.

Stranger Things season 5 looks set to end with a bang. However, it’s possible that none of the main cast will die. As the Duffers have previously stated, Stranger Things isn’t meant to be Game of Thrones, and so shocking, unexpected deaths aren’t part of its MO. We can but hope this remains true of the show now its end is nigh, though much evidence suggests otherwise.

Stranger Things 5 part 1 premieres on Netflix on Wednesday 26th November 2025.

