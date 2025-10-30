Stranger Things 5 has been in development for so long that it's hard to believe we're now mere weeks away from the season premiere, but today's action-packed trailer confirms that this is no hoax!

Set to Queen's 1986 banger Who Wants to Live Forever?, this astonishing three-minute teaser showcases exactly why the final chapter has taken so long to arrive.

What began as an eerie horror story in a small town has exploded into an otherworldly action epic, with visceral sequences and stellar visual effects being front and centre in this first look.

The plot, however, remains shrouded in mystery, with Netflix and the Duffer brothers seemingly more concerned with re-introducing these beloved characters (as opposed to shedding light on what they are actually facing off against).

Fortunately, that leaves plenty of room for fan speculation – and RadioTimes.com is getting in on the action. Here are five theories we have about Stranger Things 5 based on today's epic trailer.

Hawkins is under quarantine

A scene from Stranger Things 5 apparently showing a military cordon at the entrance of Hawkins. Netflix

Stranger Things 4 ended with the boundary between our world and the Upside-Down definitively rupturing, with the heroes of Hawkins looking out as the parallel dimension contaminated their once quaint and homely town.

From this trailer, it seems that the US government has responded by placing Hawkins and its residents under quarantine, with no one allowed in or out and military stations guarding any roads connecting it to the outside world (as above).

Mike (Finn Wolfhard) remarks to Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) that the gang are "starting to lose it" after being "stuck" in Hawkins for an unspecified period of time, with no end in sight – unless they can seize control of their dire situation.

Later, we see several characters navigating underground tunnels, which could be how the team manage to evade detection as they investigate the escalating conspiracy at the heart of their town.

Eleven is finally in full control

Millie Bobby Brown stars in Stranger Things 5. Netflix

Eleven has certainly performed incredible feats of strength in the past, but usually, they have occurred with the caveat that she isn't reliably in control of her powers – and can be exhausted by them.

If that's still the case, you certainly couldn't tell by this trailer, where Eleven is consistently using her telekinetic abilities in action sequences, including a notable shot (above) where she stealthily glides over a barbed wire fence in the dead of night.

Presumably, this is one of the military bases that have been set up in Hawkins in response to the town's monster problem, with a later sequence showing a gang of Demogorgons laying waste to the facility and its troops.

Lucas rescues Max – but will she wake up?

Caleb McLaughlin and Sadie Sink star in Stranger Things 5 Netflix

Sadie Sink stole season 4 as troubled teen Max Mayfield, who became a key target of Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) while battling her own demons and poor mental health following the horrific death of her older brother.

In a shocking climax, Vecna finally ensnared Max; blinding her, breaking her bones and sending her into a deep coma, with Eleven fearing she would never recover as she could no longer locate her mind telepathically.

After this trailer, we're still none the wiser as to whether Max will wake up, but one notable moment sees her friend and love interest Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) rescue her from hospital as monsters from the Upside-Down close in.

Carrying a comatose Max in his arms, Lucas also holds her tape cassette player, which is presumably still playing Kate Bush. If so, maybe it's time to try a different tune?

Dustin is bruised, beaten – and grieving?

Gaten Matarazzo stars in Stranger Things 5. Netflix

Notably, fan favourite Hawkins kid Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) is looking rather worse for wear in this trailer; in multiple shots we see him visibly wounded, with two black eyes along with other cuts and bruises to his face.

In this injured state, we see him crying as he embraces best pal Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), who looks deeply concerned and sympathetic over whatever has just occurred – or is about to.

Of course, it may well be that Dustin is in tears because he's had a close brush with death and is simply feeling emotionally overwhelmed. Who could blame him?

However, amid speculation that not every character will make it out of this season alive, we have to wonder whether these scenes are a foreboding hint towards an imminent loss.

Will is key – but who will die?

Noah Schnapp stars in Stranger Things 5. Netflix

As Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has previously said: "The story started with Will, and it'll end with Will."

That statement is thoroughly supported by this trailer, as the connection between Will Byers and the Upside-Down looks set to be exploited by Vecna once again to achieve his malevolent ambitions.

The teaser ends on a dramatic note as Will is telekinetically dragged towards his monstrous rival, who eerily informs him: "You are going to help me, one last time."

But would the Duffer brothers really kill off Will Byers? It seems a little unlikely.

After all, we've watched these characters – and the actors playing them – grow up on screen, enduring enormous hardships and powering through in the spirit of friendship and mutual understanding.

It would be a bit of a downer if one of these youngsters bit the dust at the very last moment.

The older characters, however, are fair game – as the show has proven in the past. And that's why fans are worried about Hopper (David Harbour), Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Steve, who feature minimally in this trailer.

Additionally, Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) also seem to be at the centre of the action this time, with several trailer moments placing them in harm's way. On the bright side, Nancy looks pretty cool with a machine gun.

Stranger Things 5 part 1 premieres on Netflix on Wednesday 26th November 2025.

