Senior figures on Netflix's Stranger Things have addressed a headline-making report of behind-the-scenes tension between stars Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour.

Last week, the Daily Mail ran an article claiming that Brown had "filed a harassment and bullying claim" against co-star Harbour, who plays her adoptive father in the series, prior to the fifth and final season going into production.

Neither Netflix nor reps for the two actors have commented on the accuracy of that piece, which was published amid speculation that pop star Lily Allen's latest album discusses issues in her marriage to Harbour (the pair divorced earlier this year).

With Stranger Things season 5 mere weeks away, the cast and creators have attempted to quash any further rumours about trouble on set, with Brown and Harbour appearing warm and friendly to one another at a premiere event last night.

At the same screening, The Hollywood Reporter broached the confusing situation with Stranger Things co-creator Ross Duffer.

He said: "Obviously, you understand I can't get into personal on-set matters, but I will say we've been doing this for 10 years with this cast, and at this point they're family and we deeply care about them.

"So, you know, nothing matters more than just having a set where everyone feels safe and happy."

Producer Shawn Levy added that part of his job is to make sure "everyone feels safe and respected" during a shoot, and insisted that he and other leaders on the series succeeded in that regard.

"You have to create a respectful workplace where everyone feels comfortable and safe, and so we did everything to build that environment," he explained. "And we're proud of the fact that we did so.

"I've read a bunch of stories and they range from wildly inaccurate to… there's so much noise around it. But the truth is that we view this crew and this cast as family, and so we treat each other with respect, and that's always been bedrock."

At present, Stranger Things 5 doesn't seem to be losing momentum in any significant way, with viewers expected to flock to the climactic episodes as they drop in three parts, on 26th November, Christmas Day and New Year's Eve.

