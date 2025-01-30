The poster describes Eleven's appearance, saying she was last scene "wearing a hooded jacket, walking alone in the vicinity of Hawkins High School on June 13th 1986".

It adds: "A reward totalling $3,000 will be PAID for all leads which result in the location of Jane Hopper or her body.

"Last seen walking on the sidewalk near Hawkins High School where she mysteriously disappeared that afternoon. Contact the Hawkins Police Department if you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this person."

The poster then includes a phone number which reportedly leads to a voice message from Hawkins PD reiterating the information on the poster.

Alongside the poster, Netflix dropped a caption teasing: "Who’s *really* looking for Jane Hopper?" We're not sure of the answer, but one thing's for certain - it's no one good.

Netflix previously teased the episode titles for the new season (while still keeping some key information redacted!).

Stranger Things. Netflix

Meanwhile, Maya Hawke, who plays Robin Buckley in the series, teased earlier this year that the final season is equivalent of "eight movies".

Hawke told Podcrushed that each chapter is "very long", and based on the episode titles, there could be danger ahead of the Hawkins crew.

Meanwhile, Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson, told RadioTimes.com that no one is safe when it comes to the final season.

"Everybody's potentially in danger," he said.

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, and Eduardo Franco as Argyle in Stranger Things. Netflix

"That's kind of what makes this show so exciting and what I think is going to make this season so exciting.

"We saw how intense [season] 4 was, we saw how everyone was surviving by the skin of their teeth in [season] 4, and we saw that some of them didn't [survive] in [season] 4, and that's going to continue in [season] 5.

"That's why we have a show. You never really know what's coming, and I think that that maintains itself really poignantly throughout [season] 5, and I’m excited for people to experience that, I'm excited for people to feel that fear.

"That's what makes watching the show fun, you care about these people. You want them to do well, you want them to make it."

As for who will make it out alive? Only time will tell.

Stranger Things season 5 is coming this year. Seasons 1-4 are available on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.