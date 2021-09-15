It’s been a long time since we saw Hawkins’ nerdiest residents – and their siblings and parents – on the small screen, but the fourth season of Stranger Things is officially returning to Netflix in 2022.

Advertisement

When in 2022 has yet to be determined, with the streamer giving us only the smallest of glimpses into what’s to come for the gang in the form of several teaser trailers. Luckily, it looks like that could change very soon.

A clip of Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on the show, confirming filming for season four has wrapped and a new trailer is currently in the works has been shared on social media.

According to Noah Schnapp, the filming for #StrangerThings4 has finished! Also, a NEW teaser is currently in works and is coming soon! pic.twitter.com/JpT37Ym3p7 — Stranger Things Spoilers (@SThingsSpoilers) September 13, 2021

Netflix declined to comment when RadioTimes.com reached out for confirmation.

News of production wrapping comes as no surprise, however. Schnapp had previously told Flamingo that filming would be done in summer 2021 – something co-star David Harbour (Jim Hopper) echoed during a chat on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

With filming seemingly out of the way, it’s likely a proper trailer will follow in the next few weeks, with speculation that it could be shown – alongside a release date – during Netflix’s upcoming TUDUM event on 25th September.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Previous teasers have revealed that Hopper had survived his apparent demise at the end of the third series and was sporting a brand new look in a Russian prison.

They also suggested another Stranger Things character could be returning from the dead – Eleven’s (Millie Bobby Brown) first father figure, Dr Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine).

Fans will be hoping to see more details of plot, and perhaps even a glimpse at the new Stranger Things cast members joining the hit series for season four.

Either way, it looks like it won’t be long until we’re back in Hawkins.

Advertisement

Stranger Things seasons 1-3 are now available on Netflix. Check out our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix. If you’re looking for more to watch, read our TV Guide. Visit our Sci-Fi hub for all the latest news.