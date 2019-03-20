Hopper (David Harbour) looks to be unlucky in love once more.

Former school king Steve Harrington? Now just friends with a bunch of children.

With all this angst, it’s a wonder they have time to deal with a horrific, twisted new monster, gun-toting assassins, explosive attacks on the mall and some strange internal conflict within the mind of Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven – all set to the appropriate "teenage wasteland" lyrics of The Who's Baba O'Reilly.

Looks like this will be a summer that Hawkins will never forget…

Stranger Things 3 comes to Netflix on 4th July 2019