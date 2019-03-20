Stranger Things 3 trailer introduces a terrifying new monster
Though it seems like the biggest threat our heroes face is growing up…
The first trailer for the eagerly-awaited third series of Stranger Things has arrived – and while it teases all sorts of exciting action, shadowy threats and a gory new monster, the lion’s share of the new footage shows our heroes adjusting to new changes in their lives.
Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) is struggling to deal with his friends growing up, no longer wanting to just hang out and play Dungeons and Dragons in the basement.
Hopper (David Harbour) looks to be unlucky in love once more.
Former school king Steve Harrington? Now just friends with a bunch of children.
With all this angst, it’s a wonder they have time to deal with a horrific, twisted new monster, gun-toting assassins, explosive attacks on the mall and some strange internal conflict within the mind of Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven – all set to the appropriate "teenage wasteland" lyrics of The Who's Baba O'Reilly.
Looks like this will be a summer that Hawkins will never forget…
Stranger Things 3 comes to Netflix on 4th July 2019