It’s an exciting development, but also terrifying. The only glimpses we’ve got of the Upside Down in season two have come with a giant Sky Demogorgon.

Perhaps what’s most interesting about this news is that the plot outline given by the Duffer brothers has no mention of new excursions into the Upside Down. Instead, all we know is that Will Buyers, Upside Down hide-and-seek Champion 1983, will be back in Hawkins drawing visions of the Demogorgon’s world. So, we’ll either spend a lot of time listening to Dixon and Stein’s Upside Down soundtrack during Will’s visions or the plot will soon drift into the actual hellhole itself.

Either way, somebody get some Eggos, we’re going to need Eleven for this…

Stranger Things series 2 debuts on Netflix on 31st October, aka Halloween