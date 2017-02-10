Will's back with the crew but it doesn't take long to realise that whole slug coughing incident at the end of series one did indeed mean we haven't seen the last of the uʍop ǝpᴉsdn.

“He seems to be seeing images from the Upside Down—the question is whether they’re real or not,” reveals co-creator Matt Duffer. “So it seems like he’s having some sort of post-traumatic stress disorder.”

Needless to say, his mamma Joyce (Winona Ryder and her amazing facial expressions) is doing everything she can to make life as simple and stable as possible for her baby boys. She'll do anything to keep Will and Charlie safe and sound and has even hooked up with an old school pal, Bob (Sean Astin of The Goonies and Lord of The Rings fame) to try to bring a sense of normality to their lives.

"She’s trying to mask a lot,” says Ryder. “I think she’s made this choice with Bob because she wants a good father figure in her sons’ lives.”

Golden Globe speech giver extraordinaire David Harbour's Hopper, meanwhile, is hoping everyone will just forget what happened and all about poor old Barb. He's doing his best to keep the whole thing a secret for the sake of Joyce and the boys.

“It kind of falls on Hopper to be the voice of authority to say, ‘This did happen and this didn’t happen,’” says Harbour. “He’s struggling with the compromise that takes him to, having to lie and cover things up.”

And Mike and Nancy are absolutely heartbroken over the disappearances of Barb and Eleven. “She and Mike are both the most screwed-up because they’re the ones who both lost someone,” says co-creator Ross Duffer. “They’re both grappling with that, and we see the effects.”

But they soon won't be the only brother-sister duo in town as Billy (Dacre Montgomery) and Max (Sadie Sink) join the party.

Max hits it off with the boys straight away, and gets Lucas and Dustin's romantic egos in a twist. But Billy, well, he's a different kinda kid...

“Stephen King always has really great human villains," Duffer teases. "The evil in the real world is often as bad or worse than the supernatural evil, so we wanted to introduce a character like that.”

We don't know about you, but we think this bloke sounds like a right Demogorgon.

Stranger Things series 2 debuts on Netflix on 31st October, aka Halloween