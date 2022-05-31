Now, viewers have uncovered a hidden mention of a character from another hit sci-fi series which is currently on Netflix in the UK – Rick and Morty .

Stranger Things has only been out for a matter of days but fans are already spotting the sneaky references and Easter eggs that the show has become known for.

When Robin, Dustin, Max and Steve are at the video store and trying to uncover Eddie Munson's whereabouts, they start searching through a list of all customers named Rick who have checked videos out, so they can track down Eddie's drug supplier 'Reefer Rick'.

As they look through the list of names, one appears on screen which is strikingly familiar - Rick Sanchez, the lead character in Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon's adult animation.

Stranger Things season 4 Netflix

This isn't the first time the two shows have collided with one another. In 2019, ahead of Rick and Morty season 4, an episode title reveal in the style of Stranger Things was posted on the show's official Twitter account.

In response, the Stranger Things account tweeted a short clip of Finn Wolfhard's Mike burping, seemingly a reference to Rick's signature belch.

The first seven episodes of Stranger Things were released last week, and saw new villain Vecna unleashing yet more terror on the constantly troubled Hawkins.

The final two episodes this season, which are set to be bumper length, will be released on 1st July. Following that, a fifth season of the hit Netflix show is still yet to come, which will round off the main series before any potential spin-offs are unveiled.

Stranger Things 4 is now streaming on Netflix, with part 2 coming on July 1st.

