Stranger Things star predicted season 4 plot twist back in 2016
**Warning: major spoilers ahead for Stranger Things season 4**
A video has resurfaced of Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo appearing to predict that big season 4 plot twist – six years before the season aired.
Back in 2016, Matarazzo (who has played Dustin Henderson since the first season) shared his favourite Stranger Things fan theory during a filmed BUILD interview in 2016.
"Other test subjects besides Eleven... most of them are dead, but others were banished to the Upside Down," he said at the time.
"Because they were in the Upside Down for so long, it had an effect on them that they transformed into what was the monster."
In season 4, Jamie Campbell Bower (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street) joined the Stranger Things cast as the seemingly mild-mannered orderly Peter Ballard – only for it to be revealed, via flashback, that he was in fact One: the original test subject in the same Hawkins programme as Eleven.
However, after One murdered the majority of the other children in the programme, Eleven banished him to the Upside Down – where he transformed into the villainous character of Vecna.
The telekinetic monster, named after a Dungeons & Dragons antagonist, wreaked havoc in season 4 by seeking out and possessing traumatised teens from his lair in the Upside Down, before murdering them in particularly gruesome ways.
Stranger Things 4 part 1 was released on Netflix on Friday 27th May 2022, with more coming on 1st July 2022. Stranger Things seasons 1-3 are now available on Netflix.
