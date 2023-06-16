We've all loved getting to know the misfit members of the Hellfire Club, as well as other Hawkins favourites including odd couple Joyce Byers and Sheriff Hopper, and unlikely friends Steve Harrington and Robin Buckley.

Few television shows have reached the giddy heights of popularity that Stranger Things can boast, with a major reason for its success being the wonderful band of characters at its core.

Perhaps you've seen glimmers of yourself reflected in these characters, and may be wondering exactly where you'd fit in if you arrived in the quaint Indiana town.

That's what we're here to settle. Below, you'll find our unofficial Stranger Things personality quiz, which will reveal who you have the most in common with. Start now!

Unfortunately, Stranger Things is going to be absent from our screens for quite some time.

The current writer's strike in the US has brought work on the final season screeching to a halt, with production sure to be lengthy when it does get underway again.

Stranger Things 4 wowed viewers with its stunning visual effects and ambitious action sequences, so it's quite likely that The Duffer Brothers will be wanting something similar for their grand farewell.

Exciting stuff indeed, but it will take time. Hopefully, our personality quiz can be one way for you to get your essential Stranger Things fix in the meantime. Who will you be?

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.