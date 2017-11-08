The two soon learn that this "Dem O'Gorgon" fellow is a bit tricky, sliming all over their toothbrushes and sending them to the Upside Down when they try to evict him.

But there's one upside: he's pretty good at scaring trick-or-treaters at Halloween. Cue a surprise appearance from the kids of Stranger Things as Dustin, Will, Lucas and Mike pop through the door to grab some candy.

But while three of the kids manage to escape the Demogorgon's clutches, Will is not so lucky. "Not again," he sighs as he prepares for the latest kidnapping or possession or whatever's coming his way this time. Poor Will.