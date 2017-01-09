You can see her Graham-Norton-opening-credits-style rise from the pool – as well as a short rap from the kids of Stranger Things – below…

And here’s the bad news: although Barb rose from the dead/Upside Down at the Golden Globes, she’s still very much a goner in the show. As previously reported, Stranger Things creators the Duffer brothers have said Barb won’t be returning from the Monster’s lair in season two of the show. They have, however, promised “some justice for Barb” in upcoming episodes.

Advertisement

Although you won't see her alive again, at least you'll always have this memory of her...