“I know someone who took a summer intern job with him, a 15-year-old boy, who noticed one day that the secretaries didn’t really speak English, that they didn’t know how to type, that they didn’t really know how to do secretarial work,” Modine said.

“He thought it was his duty to tell Donald that they weren’t proficient at their secretarial work and he said ‘hey kid, I don’t hire them to be secretaries’.”

Modine went on to describe how Trump would drop a stack of papers on the floor, call these women into the office and ask them to pick them up so he could see them bend over.

“He was teaching a 15-year-old, this is how you treat women and these are the women that you want to have around your office,” Modine concluded.

But the actor wasn’t done with Trump yet. Modine soon brought up the leaked 2005 Access Hollywood video ­– the one with the “grab her by the p****” remark that Trump tried to pass off as “locker room talk”:

“It’s embarrassing to call it locker room talk, because anyone who was ever an athlete and spent time in a locker room – I spent a lot of time in locker rooms and I’ve never heard anybody talk about women the way that he’s spoken about women,” Modine said.

Final thought: you're probably not doing things right if the man who baits the Demogorgon with a small girl is calling you out.

