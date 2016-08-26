"We started out with him on his guitar," Fortitude star Richard Dormer revealed at the Edinburgh Television Festival. "Then I got out my ukulele, and within weeks six other cast members had bought ukuleles. So we just had this little ukulele band – The King Crabs – with ‘The King Crab’ as the main guy."

"We’re working on an album release.”

We're going to be honest, this isn't the story we expected to write before going to a Fortitude screening, but we're glad it's the story we ended up writing.

If you’re having trouble imagining it all, just picture this, but on an iceberg.