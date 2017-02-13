Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Covers Party, Moffat said he believes the new man should put his own stamp on the show – even if he told us with a smile that he frequently tried to get his own predecessor Russell T Davies to pen Doctor Who episodes when he was in charge.

“I know I always tried to get Russell to write for me but I think it is the right thing to do,” he laughed.

Davies told RadioTimes.com in 2015: “The lovely Steven [Moffat] invites me every year to come and write one. And I love him and I love them and I love watching it, but here I am, moving on. I love Doctor Who with all my heart but nothing is more important to me than my own stuff.”

Moffat added that he fully understood Davies’s feelings and is looking forward to developing some new ideas of his own, promising that he is determined to team up again with his Sherlock writing partner Mark Gatiss on other non-Sherlock related projects.

“That is because I love him,” Moffat told us.

