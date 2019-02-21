Former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat defends Jodie Whittaker from online trolls
Doctor Who’s former showrunner Steven Moffat has taken to social media in defence of the latest series starring Jodie Whittaker.
Moffat, who left the show after Peter Capaldi’s final appearance as the Doctor, posted a photo on Instagram expressing how much he missed working on the BBC sci-fi drama.
Some fans then took the opportunity to criticise the show's latest incarnation, now helmed by Chris Chibnall, in the comments section below the post.
The photo shows Moffat with Capaldi, Pearl Mackie, Michelle Gomez and regular Doctor Who writer Mark Gatiss, along with a caption revealing he was "overwhelmed with nostalgia".
Below, one commenter stated Doctor Who had "gone to s***" without Moffat, a post the writer responded to, defending the work Whittaker and Chibnall have done:
"Well, I'm loving it and you should too," he wrote. "But, you know, it's always easier to miss the things you love than learn to love new things – but not nearly as much fun. Get with #teamjodie."
In response to another commenter who wrote a long post slamming series 11 for being "forgettable", Moffat protested: "Forgettable?? FORGETTABLE???? Look how many words you just wrote about it! Ha!! Gotcha!!!"
Indeed, fans would be wise to get with #teamjodie, for Doctor Who series 12 is expected in early 2020 and will once again star Whittaker as the Time Lord under the direction of Chibnall.