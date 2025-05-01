This is the third entry in the 'Tales of' anthology series, which has previously examined the life stories of Count Dooku and Ahsoka Tano (in Tales of the Jedi) as well as Morgan Elsbeth and Barriss Offee (in Tales of the Empire).

Each iteration has premiered on Disney+ as part of the annual Star Wars Day celebration, which occurs each year on 4th May (in a nod to the famous pun 'May the fourth be with you').

If you're excited for Tales of the Underworld, read on for how to watch the latest Star Wars animated series – including the details of an unconventional early launch for the first two episodes.

How to watch Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld in Fortnite. Epic Games

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld is available to stream on Disney+ from Sunday 4th May 2025, but it will be possible to see the first two episodes ahead of that date.

That's because Disney has partnered with Epic Games for a double-bill virtual premiere that will take place inside the massively popular Fortnite as part of a broader Star Wars promotion.

The event will start at 3pm BST (10am ET) on the 'Star Wars Watch Party' island on Friday 2nd May 2025, so be sure to make your way there in time if you'd like an early look.

How many episodes are there in Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld?

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld will consist of six episodes in total.

If previous trends hold, there will be three episodes for each of the two focal characters – Asajj Ventress and Cad Bane – which are likely to clock in at approximately 15 minutes apiece.

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld release schedule

Cad Bane in Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld. Disney Plus

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld will be released as a bingeable box set on Disney+, with all six episodes dropping at once.

This means no agonising waits from week to week, which should be music to the ears of any fans eager to find out what secrets the miniseries holds in store.

However, as outlined above, there will be an opportunity to see the first two episodes early via Fortnite, where they will premiere at 3pm BST (10am ET) on the Star Wars Watch Party island.

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld episode 1 – 2nd May at 3pm BST (in Fortnite), 4th May at 8am BST (on Disney+)

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld episode 2 – 2nd May at 3pm BST (in Fortnite), 4th May at 8am BST (on Disney+)

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld episode 3 – 4th May at 8am BST (on Disney+)

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld episode 4 – 4th May at 8am BST (on Disney+)

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld episode 5 – 4th May at 8am BST (on Disney+)

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld episode 6 – 4th May at 8am BST (on Disney+)

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld premieres on Disney+ on Sunday 4th May 2025.

