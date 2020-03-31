The original script, written by Jurassic World's Colin Trevorrow, is more of a direct continuation featuring a larger role for Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran) and no resurrection for Emperor Palpatine.

When the document was leaked in January, die-hard fans poured over every page to determine whether it was better than what ultimately made it to cinemas. Opinion was predictably split once again.

The script has now been adapted into this comedic animated short by pop culture commentator Mr Sunday Movies, for those who don't have time to read the whole thing themselves...

Major differences include the introduction of a sith lord named Tor Valum, who trained Palpatine and offers advice to the troubled Kylo Ren, as well as a romantic subplot between Rey and Poe Dameron.

However, there are a number of similarities with the Rise of Skywalker too, including the introduction of force healing and the ultimate fate of Kylo Ren.

The script was thrown out when Trevorrow left Episode IX in September 2017, in favour of the new take written by Abrams and his collaborator Chris Terrio (Batman v Superman).

