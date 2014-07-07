British actor Andersen is a parkour expert and recently showcased his skills in the Sony Spiderman commercial below. No doubt an action-packed role awaits in a galaxy far, far away...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gNBRxgr9zZc

"The Star Wars universe has always been about discovering and nurturing young alent and in casting Episode VII we wanted to remain absolutely faithful to this tradition," said producer and Lucasfilm president, Kathelen Kennedy. "We are delighted that so many travelled to see us at the open casting calls and that we have been able to make Cyrstal and Pip a part of the film."

Back in 1977, a then-unknown Mark Hamill landed the role of Luke Skywalker in the first Star Wars movie, going on to star in The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Return of the Jedi (1983) before reprising his role for Episode VII along with Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford.

Andersen and Clarke will join the original trio along with co-stars Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Lupita Nyong'o, Gwendoline Christie, Domhnall Gleeson, Andy Serkis, Daisy Ridley and John Boyega.

The new Star Wars sequel is currently filming at London's Pinewood Studios before a two-week hiatus in August while adjustments are made to the schedule following Harrison Ford's leg injury. Ford is set to return to the set soon before shooting wraps in autumn ahead of the 18 December 2015 release date.