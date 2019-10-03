Where can I watch Star Trek: Voyager?

Star Trek: Voyager is available on Netflix and all seven seasons are purchasable on DVD.

What is Star Trek: Voyager about?

Captain Kathryn Janeaway leads the USS Voyager as it attempts to return home after being stranded in the Delta Quadrant on the far side of the Milky Way galaxy.

They set off from the Deep Space Nine space station, thus linking to the Deep Space Nine series, and encounter a wide range of hostile species and environments which vary from episode to episode. Each episode again acts as a self-contained adventure within the wider context of the journey.

In episode one, the USS Voyager and her crew encounter an alien life-form called ‘The Caretaker’ and the ship is enveloped in its powerful energy field, killing several crew members. They go on to learn about the Caretaker’s motivations and find a way to progress on their journey.

More like this

How many seasons are there of Star Trek: Voyager?

There are seven seasons of Star Trek: Voyager. The first aired in January 1995 and the final series was broadcast in May 2001.

How many episodes are there of Star Trek: Voyager?

In total, across all seven series, there are 172 episodes.

Advertisement

Where was Star Trek: Voyager filmed?

The series was filmed in Los Angeles by Paramount Pictures.