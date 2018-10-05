Disgruntled Trekkies have taken to social media to share their disapointment.

"What, Netflix UK aren't going to show the cool new Star Trek Discover Shorts?" James Thentir wrote on Twitter. "Damn."

@MalcomrReeds added: "Hello I am really angry because the new Star Trek shorts aren't going to be shown in the UK".

And others have been badgering Netflix, CBS and Star Trek producers about if and when the new mini episodes will become available.

However, the kerfuffle brought the situation to Star Trek: Discovery writer Jayne Brook, who said that she would look into it.

So, there may be hope yet...

Star Trek: Discovery will return to Netflix UK in 2019