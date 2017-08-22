See that effort? Regular series director Racehl Talalay tweeted this document from the production of fan-favourite episode Heaven Sent (where Peter Capaldi’s Doctor is trapped in a puzzle prison with a monster), showing that a scene where the Doctor dives from a high window into a lake (or moat) had a LOT of thought put into it.

Drawing from physics and real-life examples of skydivers, the note estimates that it would take the Time Lord just 3 seconds to reach 50% of his terminal velocity (about 61mph out of 122), with 15 seconds passing before he reached the full speed and the end results presumably being factored into the finished scene.

It’s a rare insight into just how much mental exertion goes into working out the nuts and bolts of a show as complicated as Doctor Who – and given how well-received Heaven Sent turned out to be, we’d say it was well worth it.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this Christmas