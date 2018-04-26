Gianopulos provided no further details on the films, although it is known that Quentin Tarantino is working on a Star Trek movie with JJ Abrams.

Other scripts for Star Trek movies are also being penned, as revealed by Spock actor Zachary Quinto in March. “All of us are really excited about the idea of working with Quentin on a Trek film,” he told ET Canada.

“But I know Simon Pegg and Doug Jung, who wrote the last film, are writing a script and there are another set of writers writing a script.”

More like this

Advertisement

Watch this space for more news on the forthcoming Star Trek movies as it flies in…