Star Trek: Lower Decks season 5 release schedule

Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome have certainly embraced their roles in the Star Trek canon, breathing life into their hapless duo Brad Boimler and Beckett Mariner – even portraying them in live action for a Strange New Worlds crossover.

But now, they're preparing to move on, as the USS Cerritos gets to work on its last mission – and it sounds just as gloriously silly as everything that has come before it.

The synopsis reads: "The crew is tasked with closing 'space potholes' — subspace rifts that are causing chaos in the Alpha Quadrant.

"Pothole duty would be easy for junior officers Mariner, Boimler, Tendi and Rutherford... if they didn't also have to deal with an Orion war, furious Klingons, diplomatic catastrophes, murder mysteries, and scariest of all — their own career aspirations."

If you're excited to dive into the final episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks, read on for an overview of the season 5 release schedule.

When is the next episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks?

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 5. Paramount Plus

The next episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks will be released on Thursday on Paramount Plus.

Lower Decks season 5 premiered on the streaming platform on Thursday 24th October 2024 with a double-bill launch, and shifted to a one-per-week release schedule after that.

Curfew, an intense new thriller from Paramount+, is streaming now and RadioTimes.com has an exclusive first look. Sarah Parish, Mandip Gill and Alexandra Burke star in the gripping drama – and for a limited time, you can watch episode 1 on our website. Watch the first episode of Curfew on RadioTimes.com Paramount+

How many episodes are in Star Trek: Lower Decks season 5?

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 5 will consist of 10 episodes in total, matching the previous four seasons.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 5 release schedule

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 5. Paramount Plus

If you're keen to know exactly when you can watch each episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks season 5 – including the series finale – consult our full release schedule here.

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 5 episode 1 – Dos Cerritos – Thursday 24th October 2024

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 5 episode 2 – Shades of Green – Thursday 24th October 2024

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 5 episode 3 – Thursday 31st October 2024

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 5 episode 4 – Thursday 7th November 2024

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 5 episode 5 – Thursday 14th November 2024

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 5 episode 6 – Thursday 21st November 2024

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 5 episode 7 – Thursday 28th November 2024

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 5 episode 8 – Thursday 5th December 2024

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 5 episode 9 – Thursday 12th December 2024

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 5 episode 10 – Thursday 19th December 2024

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 5 trailer

Check out the trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks season 5 below.

Star Trek: Lower Decks is available to stream on Paramount Plus.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.