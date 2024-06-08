His family announced that the star, who began his movie career in 1963 with Larry Kent’s The Bitter Ash, passed away from colon cancer at his home in Longueuil, Quebec, on 28th April.

After his debut in the early ‘60s, Scarfe would not appear on-screen again until 1976, taking on the role of Harrison Sturgess in introspective TV movie A Gift to Last - but never looked back from there.

Across the next decade, the actor put in memorable turns in fan favourite shows such as For the Record and The Great Detective.

However, it was stints in two Star Trek series, The Next Generation and Voyager, in the ‘90s that saw him join a franchise that has redefined the term "fandom".

Scarfe played two different roles, Tokath and Admiral Mendak, in separate episodes of Next Generation, and portrayed the menacing Augris, third magistrate of the Mokra Order, in a 1995 episode of Voyager.

On the big screen, Scarfe filled the shoes of Herman Walters in 1992’s Lethal Weapon 3, LAPD Internal Affairs' chief of intelligence, who shared an enjoyable dynamic with Steve Kahan’s Captain Murphy.

And a year prior, he played a key role in the Jean-Claude Van Damme-led Double Impact, as his antagonist Nigel Griffith threw up plenty of curveballs for our twin heroes.

Throughout the ‘00s, Scarfe cropped up in a number of popular shows, including Andromeda and Stargate: Atlantis, before his final credit in short film Hastings Street in 2007.

Advertisement

Scarfe is survived by his son, fellow actor Jonathan Scarfe, who is known for parts in The 100 Van Helsing, and daughter Tosia.