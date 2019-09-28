Later, on his Instagram stories and on Twitter Holland also thanked his friends and fans for standing by him during the Sony-Marvel upheaval, without directly acknowledging what had happened.

And Holland wasn’t the only Spider-Man cast member to celebrate Sony and Marvel’s new deal, with Zendaya – who plays love interest MJ in Holland’s movies – also posting a dancing Spider-Man gif in reference to the news, and adding a thumbs-up picture of director Jon Watts to her Instagram stories.

Advertisement

Clearly, everyone’s pretty happy that Spider-Man hasn’t crashed out of the MCU without a deal. Now all we have to do is begin the long wait for the next movie…