Spider-Man’s Tom Holland and Zendaya celebrate the character’s MCU return
Peter Parker is back at Marvel, and the cast couldn’t be happier
When talks between Marvel Studios and Sony broke down earlier this year, it seemed like Spider-Man was out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever – but then, in a shock move the two companies put aside their differences this week to join together again for a final solo Spidey film and at least one other MCU appearance, delighting fans around the world.
And star Tom Holland, who’s played the MCU Spider-Man since his first appearance in 2016, was celebrating too. Posting on Instagram, Holland acknowledged the new deal with a clip from Martin Scorcese’s The Wolf of Wall Street, specifically a scene where Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jordan Belfort announces that he’s “Not f****ing leaving!” his company after all.
Later, on his Instagram stories and on Twitter Holland also thanked his friends and fans for standing by him during the Sony-Marvel upheaval, without directly acknowledging what had happened.
And Holland wasn’t the only Spider-Man cast member to celebrate Sony and Marvel’s new deal, with Zendaya – who plays love interest MJ in Holland’s movies – also posting a dancing Spider-Man gif in reference to the news, and adding a thumbs-up picture of director Jon Watts to her Instagram stories.
Clearly, everyone’s pretty happy that Spider-Man hasn’t crashed out of the MCU without a deal. Now all we have to do is begin the long wait for the next movie…