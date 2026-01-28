Netflix has unveiled first-look images from its mysterious horror series Something Very Bad is Going to Happen, which is executive produced by Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer.

The plot of the show is shrouded in secrecy at the time of writing, with few details beyond the premise, which sees a soon-to-be-wed couple ensnared by a (potentially supernatural) plot to destroy them.

The series comes from screenwriter Haley Z Boston, best known for work on Netflix's viral hit Brand New Cherry Flavor and Prime Video's pulpy thriller Hunters, with Baby Reindeer director Weronika Tofilska also attached.

Netflix's own TUDUM has compared the show to horror greats Rosemary's Baby and Carrie, which implies that dark fantasy elements could come into play as the story unfolds.

The Night Manager star Camila Morrone co-stars opposite The White Lotus season 2's Adam DiMarco, playing the "doomed" couple central to the sinister conspiracy.

Adam DiMarco and Camila Morrone star in Something Very Bad is Going to Happen. Netflix

The supporting cast also includes fellow Hunters alum Jennifer Jason Leigh, also known for The Hateful Eight and Atypical, who bears an unsettling grin in her debut image as she clasps what appears to be an engagement ring.

Jennifer Jason Leigh stars in Something Very Bad is Going to Happen. Netflix

Adding to the show's horror credentials is Ted Levine, who played serial killer Buffalo Bill in Silence of the Lambs, and can be seen cutting an imposing figure in a dimly lit corridor. Is he friend or foe?

Ted Levine stars in Something Very Bad is Going to Happen. Netflix

The supporting cast of Something Very Bad is Going to Happen includes Karla Crome (Toxic Town), Gus Birney (Black Rabbit) and Jeff Wilbusch (Unorthodox), while Superman and Wonder Man breakout Zlatko Burić will also feature.

Karla Crome, Gus Birney and Jeff Wilbusch star in Something Very Bad is Going to Happen. Netflix

The Duffer brothers recently found themselves in hot water with fans as the Stranger Things ending proved to be one of the most controversial since Game of Thrones.

Hopefully, Something Very Bad is Going to Happen can help restore some faith in their creative choices.

The eight-episode first season is scheduled to drop on Netflix on Thursday 26th March 2026.

